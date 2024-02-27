Consortium plans Japan, Australia e-fuels value chain

Published 05:42 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 05:42 on February 27, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan

A Japanese consortium is planning a multistep programme to develop clean fuels via capturing CO2 from industries that cannot be easily transitioned to lower emissions via electrification or the use of hydrogen to create new ‘e-fuels’ produced in Australia that can be used in place of traditional fossil fuels.