Woodside buys enough ACCUs to meet more than 90% of its Safeguard obligations to 2030
Published 05:36 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 05:40 on February 27, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s Woodside Energy has bought nearly all the Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) it needs to meet its compliance obligations to 2030 under the Safeguard Mechanism, according to its climate report released Tuesday.
