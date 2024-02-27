Asia Pacific > Woodside buys enough ACCUs to meet more than 90% of its Safeguard obligations to 2030

Woodside buys enough ACCUs to meet more than 90% of its Safeguard obligations to 2030

Published 05:36 on February 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 05:40 on February 27, 2024  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s Woodside Energy has bought nearly all the Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) it needs to meet its compliance obligations to 2030 under the Safeguard Mechanism, according to its climate report released Tuesday.
Australia’s Woodside Energy has bought nearly all the Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) it needs to meet its compliance obligations to 2030 under the Safeguard Mechanism, according to its climate report released Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.