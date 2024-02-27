Oil majors join initiative to tackle ‘methane slip’ from fuelled vessels
Published 00:01 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 20:53 on February 26, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International, Shipping, Voluntary
Two oil and gas majors and a gas shipping company have joined an initiative aimed at improving technologies to measure and mitigate methane emissions from the maritime sector, in an effort to reduce pollution from the use of LNG as a fuel.
