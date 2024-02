Euro Markets: EUAs post biggest gain in a month as analysts eye price consolidation

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

EU carbon prices jumped on Monday, posting their biggest daily gain in a month, as several analyst reports highlighted that the year-to-date price decline appeared to be running out of momentum, triggering some short covering that drove the market higher, while energy markets were all firmer.