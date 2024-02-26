CBAM to have limited impact on emissions, but greatly affect trade for developing Asia, ADB says
Published 06:50 on February 26, 2024 / Last updated at 08:58 on February 26, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC
The roll-out of the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will help address the risk of carbon leakage, but it will have limited impact on global emissions reductions while significantly reducing exports into the European bloc from some Asian sub-regions, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has found.
The roll-out of the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will help address the risk of carbon leakage, but it will have limited impact on global emissions reductions while significantly reducing exports into the European bloc from some Asian sub-regions, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.