Construction of pivotal UK nuclear plant in near horizon, with government sign-off and financing -webinar

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Construction of the Sizewell C nuclear project in southeast England could start later this year, provided that the government gives the greenlight and financial close is reached, said executives on a webinar about the UK’s nuclear agenda on Friday.