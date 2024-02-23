Construction of pivotal UK nuclear plant in near horizon, with government sign-off and financing -webinar

Published 18:15 on February 23, 2024 / Bryony Collins

Construction of the Sizewell C nuclear project in southeast England could start later this year, provided that the government gives the greenlight and financial close is reached, said executives on a webinar about the UK’s nuclear agenda on Friday.