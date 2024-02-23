Speculators continue to take advantage of record CCA, RGGI prices, compliance builds North American carbon holdings
Published 23:11 on February 23, 2024 / Last updated at 23:11 on February 23, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
Financial players continued to take profits across North American carbon markets, as opposed to regulated entities that built net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI allowances (RGAs), while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) remain out of favour in both groups, weekly data from the US Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) release Friday showed.
Financial players continued to take profits across North American carbon markets, as opposed to regulated entities that built net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI allowances (RGAs), while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) remain out of favour in both groups, weekly data from the US Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) release Friday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.