Speculators continue to take advantage of record CCA, RGGI prices, compliance builds North American carbon holdings

Published 23:11 on February 23, 2024 / Last updated at 23:11 on February 23, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

Financial players continued to take profits across North American carbon markets, as opposed to regulated entities that built net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI allowances (RGAs), while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) remain out of favour in both groups, weekly data from the US Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) release Friday showed.