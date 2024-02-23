Human population density does not directly impact mangrove carbon stocks -study
Published 13:06 on February 23, 2024 / Last updated at 14:04 on February 23, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Voluntary
Human population density has a “negative association” with carbon stocks present in mangrove soil and is therefore not a good measure of understanding the effects of mankind on these ecosystems, research has found.
Human population density has a “negative association” with carbon stocks present in mangrove soil and is therefore not a good measure of understanding the effects of mankind on these ecosystems, research has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.