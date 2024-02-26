EU lawmakers to rubber-stamp nature restoration bill amid green policy backlash

Published 17:43 on February 26, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio

Tuesday's vote by the full European Parliament's house on a bill to restore at least 20% of the bloc’s land and sea areas by 2030 is expected to be a 'rubber-stamping' exercise, although farmers' discontent with EU green policies, red tape, and lack of funding has been tearing Brussels apart.