EU lawmakers to rubber-stamp nature restoration bill amid green policy backlash
Published 17:43 on February 26, 2024 / Last updated at 17:43 on February 26, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, EMEA, EU ETS
Tuesday's vote by the full European Parliament's house on a bill to restore at least 20% of the bloc’s land and sea areas by 2030 is expected to be a 'rubber-stamping' exercise, although farmers' discontent with EU green policies, red tape, and lack of funding has been tearing Brussels apart.
Tuesday's vote by the full European Parliament's house on a bill to restore at least 20% of the bloc’s land and sea areas by 2030 is expected to be a 'rubber-stamping' exercise, although farmers' discontent with EU green policies, red tape, and lack of funding has been tearing Brussels apart.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.