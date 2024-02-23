Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:09 on February 23, 2024 / Last updated at 13:09 on February 23, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices set yet another 31-month low in Friday morning trade as selling pressure in both carbon and natural gas continued to steadily weigh on the markets as participants saw little sign of any let-up in the decline and a bank analyst lowered their end-of-year price forecast.