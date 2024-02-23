Survey respondents tell Verra to get a move on integrating new approaches
Published 01:02 on February 23, 2024 / Last updated at 01:02 on February 23, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon stakeholders have pressed certifier Verra to work faster on adopting its various new initiatives and make sure they are aligned with parallel work being done to improve the integrity of the market.
