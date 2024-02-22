Leading French insurers support “highly polluting” shale gas despite touting climate commitments, says non-profit
Published 23:35 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 00:13 on February 23, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, EMEA, International, US
Two French insurance firms are bringing their recent climate pledges into question by providing coverage for numerous US LNG terminals linked to the environmentally contentious production of shale gas, an independent non-profit highlighted in a report Thursday.
Two French insurance firms are bringing their recent climate pledges into question by providing coverage for numerous US LNG terminals linked to the environmentally contentious production of shale gas, an independent non-profit highlighted in a report Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.