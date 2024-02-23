PREVIEW: Biodiversity to take centre stage at UN Environment Assembly amid calls for urgent action

Hastening the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) through updating national strategies, mobilising nature finance, and enhancing cooperation between biodiversity-related conventions will be among the core topics of discussion at the 6th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) next week, as the world’s top decision-making body on the environment gathers for the first time since the landmark agreement was sealed in 2022.

The two-yearly summit – focusing on joined-up approaches for addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution – will be held from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1 in Nairobi, Kenya, bringing together over 6,000 participants, including representatives of 193 countries, intergovernmental organisations, the broader UN system, civil society groups, the scientific community, and the private sector.

Ecosystem and species conservation is slated to take centre stage at the meeting, with almost half of the 20 resolutions under discussion in Nairobi related to biodiversity issues, including strengthening water policies, restoring degraded lands, and enhancing high seas governance.

UNEA will also address minerals and metal use, nutrient management, and the risks and environmental impacts of new technologies.

“Resolutions passed at UNEA-6 will offer frameworks for implementing and delivering on the GBF,” Doreen Robinson, head of biodiversity and land at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), told Carbon Pulse.

“UNEA can accelerate and scale up UNEP’s role to ensure full support of the implementation of the GBF, including through the mobilisation of finance, support in updating national strategies and plans, and complying with its monitoring and reporting mechanism. We are hoping countries make progress on financing and formulating policies at UNEA through these resolutions and decisions.”

After being drafted this week by country representatives gathered in the Open-Ended Committee of Permanent Representatives (OECPR), resolutions and decisions will be submitted to the Assembly for approval.

“It is an opportunity for the global community to shape global environmental policy, and bring us closer to the global vision of living in harmony with nature,” David Cooper, executive secretary of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), told Carbon Pulse.

The successful implementation of GBF will require a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, Cooper stressed.

“This needs to be a united global effort. The international community is starting to line up behind the GBF. The level of engagement from both the traditional biodiversity community, and now from those addressing issues not generally regarded as being biodiversity-related, is unprecedented. These efforts need to be supported and marshalled.”

WAKE UP CALL

During the summit, the Assembly is expected to adopt a ministerial declaration outlining the top priorities for tackling the triple planetary crises of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

While the final draft calls on governments to align their targets to the GBF, it dropped references to the need for “accelerating the implementation of strengthened” National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans (NBSAPs), the national documents outlining how countries intend to meet conservation goals.

Saudi Arabia was among the countries that pushed for a softer wording, as shown by the comments submitted in Aug. 2023.

“To galvanise momentum on the road to October’s COP16 UN biodiversity summit in Colombia, we need evidence that countries are taking the GBF seriously by actively driving progress towards its goals where it matters most – on the ground, via sectors like agriculture, energy, and infrastructure,” Linda Krueger, director of biodiversity and infrastructure policy at The Nature Conservancy, told Carbon Pulse.

According to Krueger, the key barometer will be how many governments submit updated NBSAPs with ambitious targets and associated financing plans ahead of COP16.

Only a handful of regions and countries – the EU, China, France, Luxembourg, Hungary, Japan, Spain, and Ireland – have submitted updated NBSAPs to date, though more releases are expected over the next months.

“Encouraging countries to prioritise these domestic roadmaps for nature’s recovery is a priority for the coming year, and UNEA-6 provides an important moment in time to remind parties of their responsibilities,” Krueger said.

THE HIGH SEAS RESOLUTION

As well, the summit is poised to discuss strategies to expedite the implementation of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions (BBNJ) agreement on high seas governance, as countries are lagging behind on the ratification process.

A resolution submitted by Costa Rica and the European Union “calls on all member states to sign and ratify the agreement”, commonly referred to as the High Seas Treaty, and bound to play a critical role in achieving the GBF target of protecting 30% of land and sea by 2030.

The BBNJ agreement was signed in September after more than a decade of negotiations, though only Chile and the Pacific island nation of Palau have ratified it to date. The treaty will enter into force when at least 60 countries have ratified it.

“While significant progress has been made in addressing the biodiversity crisis, there is now a need to design and nurture an inclusive, concerted effort to implement … the High Seas Treaty, and achieve the desired targets,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen stressed in the lead-up to the summit.

SCALING NATURE FINANCE

The UNEA summit will also address the implementation of nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches, with a resolution submitted by Cameroon and sponsored by 18 countries calling for developing a set of criteria, standards, and guidelines to support sustainable development.

“Discussions need to revolve from the esoteric to the practical, including testing and trialling new and reformed financial models that benefit nature and people,” Fiona Napier, senior advisor at Nature Finance, told Carbon Pulse.

“UNEA should include advancing ideas of a global nature-positive bioeconomy, better traceability in the global food commodity markets, and ensuring that carbon markets and emerging biodiversity credit markets deliver fair prices for nature-rich countries, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities.”

According to Lydia Zemke, fellow at Harvard University and nature finance expert, the Assembly should also endorse the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations to push companies to align with global biodiversity targets.

“Along with a commitment to enforce corporate biodiversity reporting legislation domestically, it would signify a pivotal step towards aligning business practices with global nature conservation and restoration goals,” she told Carbon Pulse.

“Governments must send a strong signal to corporations that reporting on their nature impacts, risks, and dependencies will no longer be optional but mandatory.”

BERN PROCESS

A whole day of the meeting – Feb. 28 – will focus on enhancing cooperation between biodiversity-related conventions and other multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs), such as the CBD, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS).

UNEA’s work will build on the recommendations of the Bern III Conference, which convened in January to address the lack of synergies between MEAs, regarded as a major barrier to the GBF implementation.

“Cooperation among MEAs is crucial to achieving the GBF’s four goals and 23 targets, as the drivers of biodiversity loss span all of society, and efforts are already underway to tackle many of them,” said the Bern III Conference co-chairs Clarisse Kehler Siebert, senior policy advisor at Swedish Environmental Protection Agency, and Camila Isabel Zepeda Lizama, director general for global affairs at Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the UNEA agenda are also the approval of the new UNEP budget and work programme, and progress reports on implementing past UNEA decisions.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***