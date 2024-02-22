Key requirements for EU carbon removal methodologies will be outlined this year -Commission
Published 15:51 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 15:51 on February 22, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary
The European Commission aims to outline the key aspects of the carbon removal methodologies for project developers that want to attain the EU’s certification framework approval by the end of this year, a Commission official said on the sidelines of a forum in Brussels on Thursday.
The European Commission aims to outline the key aspects of the carbon removal methodologies for project developers that want to attain the EU’s certification framework approval by the end of this year, a Commission official said on the sidelines of a forum in Brussels on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.