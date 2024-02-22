Key requirements for EU carbon removal methodologies will be outlined this year -Commission

Published 15:51 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 15:51 on February 22, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary

The European Commission aims to outline the key aspects of the carbon removal methodologies for project developers that want to attain the EU’s certification framework approval by the end of this year, a Commission official said on the sidelines of a forum in Brussels on Thursday.