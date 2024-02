WCI Markets: CCAs retreat before late tick up after record auction settlement results

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices jumped Thursday afternoon following the release of Q1 auction results after having lost momentum over the previous week amidst a dearth of regulatory news post the first quarter sale, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) saw modest weekly gains on even thinner volumes.