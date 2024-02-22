Indian govt likely to adopt Verra standard for carbon offset projects in agriculture
Published 14:59 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 14:59 on February 22, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Indian government is currently reviewing Verra’s existing agriculture methodologies and will likely adopt the standard for voluntary projects offsetting emissions from its agriculture sector, a Verra official said Thursday.
