Bezos Earth Fund allocates $5 mln for conservation efforts in the Congo Basin

The Bezos Earth Fund will pledge $5 million to the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) to support its conservation efforts in the Congo Basin, the US-based organisation has announced.

With the grant provided by the Bezos Earth Fund, the JGI seeks to accelerate progress toward protecting 30% of the Congo Basin by 2030, focusing on 701,000 hectares in the Democratic Republic of Congo and 805,000 ha in the Republic of the Congo.

Conservation and restoration projects will be carried out in cooperation with the Indigenous Peoples and local communities that rely on the Basin ecosystem for living, with the support of the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN) in the DRC and the Ministry of Forest Economy (MEF) in the RoC.

JGI initiatives will include “local capacity building, monitoring of biodiversity threats using cutting-edge mobile technologies and new high-resolution satellite sensors, and the development of sustainable livelihoods through climate-smart agroforestry and markets”, the Bezos Earth Fund stated in a press release.

The Congo Basin holds the world’s second-largest tropical forest, and it is home to 75 million people.

The Basin as a whole, which absorbs nearly 1.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide a year, according to UNEP, spans over six countries – Cameroon, Central African Republic, DRC, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and RoC.

According to a study by the NGO Climate Focus, deforestation in the Basin increased by 4.9% in 2021 compared to the 2018-20 period, impacting more than 630,000 ha of land. Furthermore, from 2000-16, the share of intact forests in the region “decreased from 78% to 67%, representing a degraded area of about 23 million hectares”.

“Because of its wealth of resources, the region faces a myriad of human threats, including logging, mining, overpopulation, the illegal wildlife trade, and climate change,” the Bezos Earth Fund claimed.

The fund committed to pledging $2 billion to conserving and restoring nature, with more than $590 mln allocated so far to projects across the African continent, the Brazilian Amazon, the Tropical Andes, the Pacific Ocean, and the US.

It is among the foundations that in 2021 pledged a record $5 bln to protect nature, the largest philanthropic commitment ever made to biodiversity conservation.

It is also among the financial partners of the AFR100 initiative, a global reforesting programme recently accused of causing massive habitat loss in African savannas. According to a study published in Nature, AFR100 is putting African biodiversity in an area bigger than France at risk.

Investments in biodiversity are rising worldwide after the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) was agreed upon in 2022 during the UN biodiversity summit.

The Convention of Biological Diversity’s COP16 – which will be held in Cali, Colombia from Oct.21 to Nov. 1 – is expected to take further steps to implement GBF Goal D through “resource mobilisation”.

According to a report published in 2020 by the Paulson Institute, more than $700 bln is needed in additional funding annually to slow and halt the decline in biodiversity.

Around half of this financial gap could be closed with no new investment, the report said. “Much of what’s needed is better deployment of existing funds, and smarter policy and investment choices, shifting the flow of capital away from harmful behaviours and toward outcomes that benefit nature.”

Since human activity is globally recognised as the primary driver of biodiversity loss, the report underlined that the need for future funding can be reduced by decreasing economic activities that damage nature.

“Changes to the way in which various sectors operate … can go a long way toward closing the biodiversity financing gap,” it said.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

