Africa > South Africa’s independent climate body lambasts energy ministry’s power plan

South Africa’s independent climate body lambasts energy ministry’s power plan

Published 18:02 on February 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 18:04 on February 19, 2024  / Rebecca Gualandi /  Africa, EMEA, International

South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission said the energy ministry’s electricity plan fails to adequately address the country's power supply crisis and to ensure that emissions fall in line with international climate commitments.
South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission said the energy ministry’s electricity plan fails to adequately address the country's power supply crisis and to ensure that emissions fall in line with international climate commitments.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.