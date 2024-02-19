South Africa’s independent climate body lambasts energy ministry’s power plan
Published 18:02 on February 19, 2024 / Last updated at 18:04 on February 19, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, EMEA, International
South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission said the energy ministry’s electricity plan fails to adequately address the country's power supply crisis and to ensure that emissions fall in line with international climate commitments.
