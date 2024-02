EUA prices set to drop further on weakening gas prices, setting up buying opportunity –analyst

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



EUA prices are set to fall further to three-year lows as the impact of declining natural gas prices filters through to the rest of the energy complex and demand from compliance buyers remains low, making 2024 “the year to build strategic long positions”, according to a European bank analyst.