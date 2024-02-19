EUA prices set to drop further on weakening gas prices, setting up buying opportunity –analyst
Published 12:01 on February 19, 2024 / Last updated at 12:01 on February 19, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
EUA prices are set to fall further to three-year lows as the impact of declining natural gas prices filters through to the rest of the energy complex and demand from compliance buyers remains low, making 2024 “the year to build strategic long positions”, according to a European bank analyst.
