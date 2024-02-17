British Columbia weakens stringency in output-based pricing system for large emitters
Published 01:23 on February 17, 2024 / Last updated at 01:23 on February 17, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
The British Columbia government sees less stringent emissions benchmarks for large industry under its Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS) set to take effect this spring, although certain aspects remain more stringent than other Canadian jurisdictions, documents published Friday showed.
