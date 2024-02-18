UN wildlife summit expands species protection list, agrees strategic plan

Fourteen new migratory species will be protected under the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) as delegates at the UN summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan committed to raising transboundary efforts on wildlife conservation.

The 14th Conference of the Parties to the CMS took place over Feb. 12-17, marking the first major biodiversity related gathering since the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) was agreed upon in 2022 as well as the first COP of any global environmental treaty held in Central Asia.

Parties discussed hundreds of topics, ranging from the implementation of the GBF to the impact of deep-sea mining, with the proposal of several new guidelines and the release of the first ever report on the state of the world’s migratory species.

On Saturday, delegates adopted all 14 proposed amendments to the Convention’s Appendices to applause.

CMS has two Appendices, with the first focusing on endangered species and the second one including all migratory species living in “unfavourable” conditions and requiring international agreements for their protection.

Eurasian and Balkan lynx (Lynx lynx) and the Pallas’s cat, iconic species of the Central Asian region, were among the species recommended for listing.

According to the Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania (PPNEA), fewer than 50 individuals of the Balkan lynx are left, living in Albania, North Macedonia, and Kosovo.

The other species added to the lists are the guanaco, the lahille’s bottlenose dolphin, the harbour porpoise, the Peruvian pelican, the Magellanic plover, the bearded vulture, the blackchin guitarfish, the bull ray, the Lusitanian cownose ray, and the gilded and laulau catfish.

SAMARKAND STRATEGIC PLAN

The conservation of species included in the list and their habitats is at the core of the Samarkand Strategic Plan for Migratory Species for 2024-2032, which outlines the next nine years’ goals and targets.

The plan identifies six main goals to be achieved by 2032:

Improving the conservation status of migratory species

Maintaining and restoring the habitats and ranges of migratory species

Eliminating or significantly reducing threats affecting migratory species

Supporting the implementation of CMS through adequate knowledge, capacity, and resources

Supporting the implementation of CMS through effective governance

Enhancing the profile of CMS and synergies with other relevant international frameworks

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

During the summit, a global initiative to identify, protect, and connect areas critical to migratory species was launched. The Global Partnership on Ecological Connectivity (GPEC) was established as “a direct and immediate response” to the alarming report released on the first day of the summit.

The report found that 44% of migrating species are experiencing a population decline, while over 20% are at risk of extinction.

Governments also committed to protecting the Central Asian Flyway through establishing an initiative to safeguard the passage of migratory birds in 30 countries from Siberia to the Maldives.

“It is crucial to finally establish this initiative since we’ve seen a massive decline of birds in that area,” the head of the BirdLife International delegation at COP14, Nina Mikander, told Carbon Pulse.

Furthermore, the Convention adopted a significant resolution on deep-sea mining, urging parties not to support the controversial practice until its impact on migratory species is well understood.

TENSIONS OVER THE BUDGET

Tensions mounted during the COP over the budget and resource mobilisations, key to implementing the Convention and enhancing participation in reporting and meetings.

In the lead-up to the summit, several organisations raised concerns about the lack of resources.

Dao Nguyen, senior programme manager, species conservation action at IUCN, called for more funding pledged for threatened species recovery from donor countries, multilateral donors, and philanthropic foundations.

“Threatened species do need more targeted funding for direct interventions to improve their status,” Nguyen told Carbon Pulse.

