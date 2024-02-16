Africa > Elephant forest activity correlates with high carbon storage, though causal relationship unclear -study

Published 16:13 on February 16, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:14 on February 16, 2024  / Alejandra Padin-Dujon /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Elephant forest activity is correlated with higher levels of aboveground carbon (AGC) storage, according to a preprint of a new study, though the direction of the causal relationship, if any, remains unclear.
