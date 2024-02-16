Web3 company plots recovery in tokenised carbon credits amid ICVCM integrity drive
Published 16:00 on February 16, 2024 / Last updated at 16:04 on February 16, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Voluntary
One of the largest Web3 firms in the voluntary carbon market is planning a rebound in tokenising carbon credits on the back of the ICVCM’s Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) stamp of high integrity.
One of the largest Web3 firms in the voluntary carbon market is planning a rebound in tokenising carbon credits on the back of the ICVCM’s Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) stamp of high integrity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.