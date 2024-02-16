Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:16 on February 16, 2024 / Last updated at 12:16 on February 16, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon permit prices gave up all of Thursday's gains in the final morning session of the week as the previous day's short squeeze came to an end and buyers stepped back, while the slow and steady selling that has characterised the market for the last two weeks resumed.