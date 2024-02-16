Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:16 on February 16, 2024 / Last updated at 12:16 on February 16, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon permit prices gave up all of Thursday's gains in the final morning session of the week as the previous day's short squeeze came to an end and buyers stepped back, while the slow and steady selling that has characterised the market for the last two weeks resumed.
EU carbon permit prices gave up all of Thursday's gains in the final morning session of the week as the previous day's short squeeze came to an end and buyers stepped back, while the slow and steady selling that has characterised the market for the last two weeks resumed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.