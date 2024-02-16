Groups call on Philippines to restore degraded mangrove forests
Published 08:36 on February 16, 2024 / Last updated at 08:36 on February 16, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A letter signed by multiple environmental groups has called on the Philippine government to restore mangrove forests at unproductive fishponds as mandated by domestic laws to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.
