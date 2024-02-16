Alberta TIER regulation includes flaring into covered emissions, boosts compliance flexibility
Published 01:27 on February 16, 2024 / Last updated at 01:31 on February 16, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada
Parameters for carbon capture and storage (CCS) offset credits types, a wider range of emissions covered within industrial facility boundaries, along with tightening benchmarks and added compliance flexibility were some of the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Regulation (TIER) changes the Alberta government presented in a webinar Thursday.
