US fossil fuel exploration firm reaches multi-million dollar settlement for air pollution violation
Published 22:04 on February 15, 2024 / Last updated at 22:04 on February 15, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
A Texas-based oil and gas producer has agreed to pay $4 million in fines for failing to comply with air quality regulations in two US states, and will also spend $5.5 mln to prevent future emissions, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed.
A Texas-based oil and gas producer has agreed to pay $4 million in fines for failing to comply with air quality regulations in two US states, and will also spend $5.5 mln to prevent future emissions, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.