Solar farm developer commits to protecting biodiversity as UK project sparks criticism

A solar farm developer has committed to adopting measures to protect and enhance biodiversity, as criticism has mounted in recent weeks over the company’s plans to build a facility in the UK.

German-headquartered Photovolt Development Partners said its projects integrate a number of practices aimed at preserving the ecosystems, including vegetation management under solar panels, creating biodiverse buffer zones, and enhancing landscape through ecological conservation efforts.

“These practices not only mitigate visual impacts but significantly contribute to local ecology, including new woodland belts, wildflower meadows, and wildlife habitats,” the company said in a statement.

“Photovolt’s approach showcases how renewable energy projects can coexist with and enhance natural environments, leading the way in sustainable development and conservation.”

Last week, Photovolt moved closer to developing the Botley West Solar Farm following the conclusion of a 10-week community consultation involving more than 1,000 people, according to the company.

If approved, the solar farm would span an area of 1,000 hectares across Botley, Kidlington, and Woodstock, and have the potential to power over 330,000 homes, the firm said.

“This project incorporates comprehensive measures to protect and enhance local ecosystems, demonstrating a model for how renewable energy projects can support and foster environmental stewardship,” Photovolt stated.

“Embedded in every project is a commitment to developing biodiversity, from hedgerow protection to the introduction of bee hives and wildlife habitats, illustrating the dedication needed to be shown to environmental and wildlife protection within energy industries.”

The Botley West Solar Farm project recently sparked criticism among residents and environmental organisations, with Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Oxfordshire claiming that the plant would severely threaten wildlife in the area.

“We would vehemently oppose any planning that would diminish our greenbelt,” the organisation said.

The impact of renewables on biodiversity has long been debated. A study published by the think tank REN21 last month stated that the benefits of clean energy outweigh any potential adverse effects.

Another study compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) stressed that “compared to wind energy developments, there is currently limited scientific evidence of the impacts from solar developments on biodiversity and ecosystem service”.

The report identified 13 key biodiversity and associated ecosystem service impacts of solar plants, including habitat loss through clearance, habitat degradation due to changes in hydrology and water availability and quality, and introduction of invasive alien species.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

