Swiss tech firm partners with German investor to develop nature-based solutions

A Swiss climate solutions and technology company and a German impact investor have teamed up to develop nature-based solutions aimed at tackling biodiversity loss.

AxessImpact will provide technology support to Impact One’s through its platform Habitat, an operating system designed to boost investments in nature-based and climate solutions.

Habitat aims to provide project developers with a tool to measure their outputs and monitor outcomes, in a bid to build transparency and trust in the impact of their projects.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards a more sustainable and harmonious relationship with the natural world”, Impact One said on LinkedIn.

Impact One and AxsessImpact are joining forces to establish sustainable ecosystem preservation and restoration business models, “evaluating ecosystem services beyond carbon removal”, the companies said.

“This includes the development of new and innovative impact certificates that aim to recognise the value of indigenous communities’ stewardship of their ecosystems, and guarantee the highest standards of accountability and impact of environmental credits.”

“This partnership is a significant step in redefining the economic value of ecosystems and the role of indigenous communities in preserving them,” said Yves Carnazzola, AxessImpact CEO.

The partnership between AxessImpact and Impact One was first sealed in 2023 under the Possible Future project, a multi-year programme officially launched in November 2022 during the COP27 UN climate talks in Sharm El Sheikh.

Through Possible Future, Impact One seeks to support Indigenous communities in their efforts to protect their lands, which encompass 80% of the planet’s biodiversity.

“Impact One works with indigenous communities from the Amazon and beyond, co-creating regenerative business models to support Indigenous Peoples’ stewardship of their lands, and by extension, the protection of some of our planet’s most vital ecosystems,” the company said.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbone-pulse.com

