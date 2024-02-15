INTERVIEW: Smaller developers in danger of bearing unnecessary biodiversity net gain costs

Smaller developers in England could incur unnecessary costs while aligning with the country’s biodiversity net gain (BNG) policy, with worse outcomes for nature, a consultant has said.

Companies that assess the state of nature on a development site early can design building plans to minimise nature impacts, saving financial and biodiversity costs, said Tom Butterworth, nature director of UK, India, Middle East, and Africa at consultancy Arup.

“There is a danger of a good number of developers missing out on doing this,” Butterworth told Carbon Pulse.

“My concern is for the developers that develop a small number of houses and haven’t clocked all the implications for BNG fully, and are used to engaging an ecologist later once they’ve bought the land.”

These developers risk needing to buy more expensive off-site biodiversity units, or much more costly credits, he said.

“If an ecologist just had half an hour to assess the site, before they bought it, they could avoid a whole load of problems.”

Developers can also remotely determine the quality of habitat in an area before buying land, he said.

They can minimise impacts by avoiding damaging high-value habitats, while creating on-site nature-focused areas to fulfil their BNG requirements.

“The number one opportunity for developers to save on costs, is to go in early. It’s got to be an integrated decision that they take but BNG makes that decision much more clear and transparent for them.”

The resulting avoidance of biodiversity loss could be “really powerful, like I’ve never seen before”, he said.

Butterworth joined Arup in January with 15 years of experience in BNG development. He has previously worked as principal biodiversity advisor at UK government agency Natural England, and within the International Standards Organisation on developing an international BNG standard.

None of the development assessments he has worked on over the years delivered BNG, but a “large number” of them, especially in urban areas, could have done so if they had changed their design, he said.

Under the BNG rules, development projects in England need to achieve a net biodiversity improvement of at least 10% as of Feb. 12, 2024.

Observers are keenly watching the progression of the law as it could set a global standard for government nature requirements, while creating a market for statutory biodiversity credits that developers have to buy off-site as a ‘last resort’.

Success for the ambitious first-of-its-kind policy could reap dividends for nature, with developers working much more harmoniously with the environment, while failure could result in greenwashing on a vast scale.

CREDIT DEMAND TO DISAPPEAR?

The biodiversity gain hierarchy sets out six actions in order of priority for developments. These range from avoiding adverse effects on rare habitat, to purchasing biodiversity credits if off-site habitat enhancement cannot be secured.

Demand for these credits will increase in the next five years before disappearing almost entirely, Butterworth predicted.

Biodiversity credit prices range from £42,000 per unit for certain grassland and wetland areas, up to £650,000 for lakes. Experts mostly welcomed what they saw as a strong price signal for developers to ensure they meet the 10% goals without needing to buy the government credits, when the tiers emerged in August.

Over the next five years, these credits will see short-term demand, as a lot of local authorities haven’t set up their own processes yet for the BNG scheme, Butterworth predicted.

“[But] very quickly supply will start outstripping the demand, because a relatively small number of sites can provide quite a high number of units over time that will provide compensation for multiple developments,” he said.

“Over the medium term, five to 10 years, we’re going to see a lot of habitat banks coming forwards. Those sites will deliver a larger number of [off-site] units per hectare, and it’ll be cheaper for the developer and better for wildlife.”

Demand for the biodiversity credits will then fall to “almost nothing” from sources other than developers of large infrastructure schemes, he said.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

