Mexico strengthens ties with local communities to ramp up voluntary land conservation

The Mexican federal environment agency has worked with local communities to expand its programme for voluntary land conservation to protect more than 1.5 million hectares in total.

The National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (CONANP) has recognised three reserves in the state of Oaxaca as Areas Voluntarily Destined for Conservation (ADVCs), entrusting ecosystem stewardship to local communities.

The new sites certified by CONANP – Reserva Comunal Tres Picos, Reserva Comunal Cerro Azul, and Reserva Comunal La Gringa Zona Oriente – cover a total area of 334,878 ha, and are regarded as critical biodiversity hotspots.

“These areas are essential to the conservation of the humid forests and the mesophilic mountain forest of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, one of the best-preserved areas in Mexico, as well as a hub of animal and plant diversity,” the Mexican government said in a statement.

The newly-approved ADVC harbour 370 plant and 131 animal species, including 18 critically endangered types.

Notably, the area is home to five of the six felines living in Mexico – jaguarundi, jaguar, ocelot, puma, and oncilla, as well as the rose-bellied bunting bird.

“These sites contribute to purifying the air, mitigating the effects of climate change, protecting against rain, storms, and floods, and providing water for consumption, among other ecosystem services,” said the government, stressing the key role of local communities in biodiversity conservation efforts.

NBSAP TARGET

In January, according to the latest data available, ADVCs were estimated to cover a total area of 1.2 mln ha spanning 28 Mexican states, with Oaxaca making up the largest share of protected areas, followed by Campeche and Guerrero.

The expansion of ADVC was among the targets set out by Mexico in its latest National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) in 2016. The plan is being updated ahead of the upcoming COP16 UN biodiversity summit, taking place in Colombia from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.

The ADVC mechanism – established by the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection (LGEEPA) – aims to foster the active participation of local communities in environmental management while also enhancing connectivity between state-managed Natural Protected Areas (NPAs) and ADVCs.



CONANP map showing the distribution of NPAs (green) and ADVCs (red) in Mexico.

Landowners – be they individuals, private or public entities, local communities, or organisations – can apply to the CONANP-led programme. If the application is successful, a certificate is issued attesting their willingness to conserve the land.

Since ADVCs are subject to the same restrictions as NPAs under Mexican law, the scheme enables local communities to prevent high environmental-impact industries – such as mining and infrastructure corporations – from impacting their lands.

At the same time, the mechanism aims to establish biological corridors between NPAs – covering as much as 91 mln ha of lands and sea – and ADVCs in an attempt to address ecosystem isolation and facilitate species movement across different protected areas.

As highlighted by the secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, ADVCs differ from Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECMs) as they fall under federal jurisdiction.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **