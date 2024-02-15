Aviation knuckles down on increasing green fuel supply as United grows SAF fund
Published 15:23 on February 15, 2024 / Last updated at 15:23 on February 15, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
New corporate partners are joining the push by United Airlines to scale up sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by way of a dedicated fund, as e-fuel company OXCCU moves to start construction on its first demonstration plant in the UK.
New corporate partners are joining the push by United Airlines to scale up sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by way of a dedicated fund, as e-fuel company OXCCU moves to start construction on its first demonstration plant in the UK.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.