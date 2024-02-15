UN migratory species meeting announces global habitat connectivity initiative

A global initiative to identify, protect, and connect areas critical to migratory species has been launched at the ongoing 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The approval of the Global Partnership on Ecological Connectivity (GPEC) came after the publication of the landmark report on the state of the migratory species in the world, released on Monday at the opening of the UN summit.

The report revealed that 44% of migration species are facing a decrease in the population, while more than one in five are threatened with extinction.

In light of that, GPEC was established as “a direct and immediate response” to some of the key recommendations included in the report.

“The report calls for increased actions to identify, protect, connect, and effectively manage important sites for migratory species,” said Amy Fraenkel, the UN convention’s executive secretary.

“This is exactly what this alliance is about, as it will ensure that actions to address ecological connectivity are mobilised around the world.”

The main goal of GPEC is to guarantee that ecological connectivity is maintained and enhanced through implementing tangible projects and initiatives, including:

Data research and monitoring

Enhancing policies and laws

Establishing well-connected protected areas and effective area-based conservation measures

Increasing public awareness through focused campaigns

“While many such sites have been identified, not all are under any form of protection or conservation. Moreover, many sites of importance have yet to be identified and mapped,” CMS stated.

“Migratory species must be able to reach these sites, often located across national boundaries, and there are many impediments to their migrations, including from linear infrastructure such as roads, rail, and fences, as well as from other types of human activities.”

GBF IMPLEMENTATION

The GPEC seeks to support the implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP15 agreement to reach the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) targets, aiming to preserve 30% of land and seas by 2030.

“This new partnership will contribute directly to the implementation of [various] aspects of the GBF,” CMS said.

“The importance of ecological connectivity is a major aspect of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, reflected in goal A on ecosystems, species, and genetic diversity, and targets 2 on restoration, 3 on area-based conservation measures, and 12 on enhancing green spaces and urban planning.”

Since the Convention entered into force in 1979, it has promoted collaboration between Parties on species and habitat conservation worldwide.

“The CBD Secretariat welcomes the establishment of this partnership,” claimed David Cooper, acting CBD executive secretary. “Maintaining and restoring the integrity and connectivity of ecosystems is essential for the recovery of species and the provision of ecosystem services.”

CBD joined the GPEC partnership, along with other organisations such as the Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Belgium, France, Monaco, and the CMS host country Uzbekistan have also joined the initiative.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

