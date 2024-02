A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices rose for a second day on Thursday as short-covering bolstered the market despite lingering bearish overall sentiment, while the wider energy complex snapped a six-day losing streak after the EU said it would not look to extend agreements to transship Russian gas through Ukraine.