Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:41 on February 15, 2024 / Last updated at 12:41 on February 15, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices rose for a second day on Thursday as short-covering bolstered the market despite lingering bearish overall sentiment, while the wider energy complex snapped a six-day losing streak after the EU said it would not look to extend agreements to transship Russian gas through Ukraine.