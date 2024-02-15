Land-based solutions lead near-term CDR promise, but variety needed to meet climate goals -study

Published 01:32 on February 15, 2024 / Last updated at 01:32 on February 15, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based

Land-based measures show the highest potential to support CO2 removal (CDR) in the near term, but the world's climate targets will not be met without the deployment of a range of such solutions at a multi-gigatonne scale, with ocean-related technology holding the most large-scale promise long term.