IEA members add precision to talk of transitioning away from fossil fuels
Published 17:23 on February 14, 2024 / Last updated at 17:24 on February 14, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Reaching net zero emissions by 2050 means that no new unabated coal plants should be built and no new long lead-time conventional oil and gas projects are needed, the International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries said on Wednesday.
