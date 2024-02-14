Fossil fuels in the dock as EU petitioners compare them to tobacco lobbies
Published 19:23 on February 14, 2024 / Last updated at 19:23 on February 14, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
Fossil fuel companies should be held accountable for their contribution to inflation, and kept at arm's length from policy making, just like tobacco lobbyists, according to groups heard on Wednesday by the European Parliament's Petition committee.
Fossil fuel companies should be held accountable for their contribution to inflation, and kept at arm's length from policy making, just like tobacco lobbyists, according to groups heard on Wednesday by the European Parliament's Petition committee.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.