UN carbon markets proposals include REDD+ provisions as part of sustainable development tool
Published 19:41 on February 14, 2024 / Last updated at 20:03 on February 14, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Article 6.4 Supervisory Body, mandated to shape the rules governing carbon crediting under the Paris Agreement, will come together to discuss several procedural mechanisms and the role of a centralised registry at the end of February, as observers noted with surprise a developed appendix dedicated to REDD+ activities in one of the draft documents published ahead of the meeting.
