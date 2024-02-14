Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:21 on February 14, 2024 / Last updated at 12:21 on February 14, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices rallied in Wednesday morning trade as the weekly position data from the two main exchanges showed speculative participants had increased their net short position to a new record, triggering a squeeze on short-positioned participants, while a well-known fund manager said prices could fall as much as 35% below current levels.
