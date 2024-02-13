New alliance seeks to forge transparent, trust-based future for nascent CO2 removals industry
Published 20:28 on February 13, 2024 / Last updated at 20:29 on February 13, 2024 / EMEA, Voluntary
A group of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) firms has joined forces to combine data, an established standard, and a digital MRV system to provide real-time tracking of projects and build trust and transparency in the nascent industry.
