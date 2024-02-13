PREVIEW: WCI Q1 auction settlement expected to clear at new record high
Published 20:34 on February 13, 2024 / Last updated at 21:59 on February 13, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
WCI market participants largely expect the Wednesday Q1 auction to settle in line with front-month California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices on the secondary market, which would result in a new record-high clearing price at quarterly sales in programme history.
