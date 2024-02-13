EU climate chief calls on “crown jewel” carbon markets to contribute to 2040 90% target
Published 17:03 on February 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:03 on February 13, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The EU should put a special focus on carbon markets to reach its climate targets, with the European Commission's climate chief suggesting it could help cut emissions by 90% compared to 1990 levels.
