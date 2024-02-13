UK campaigners take action against carbon capture at Drax top-emitting plant
Published 16:50 on February 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:50 on February 13, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, International, UK ETS
Drax Power Limited should be prevented from installing carbon capture technology at a power plant in Selby, the single-biggest carbon emitter in the UK, according to campaigners who have taken the first steps in challenging the plan.
