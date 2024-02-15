Stringent maritime targets urgently needed to align with IMO strategy -report
Published 05:01 on February 15, 2024 / Last updated at 15:22 on February 14, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
International shipping targets would need to be "very stringent right from the start", to align with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) strategy and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a report released Thursday.
