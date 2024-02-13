EU must focus on producing own green hydrogen before importing it -report

Published 11:24 on February 13, 2024 / Last updated at 11:24 on February 13, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International

The EU needs to focus on developing its own green hydrogen supply before looking to import, as many of the potential supplier countries will struggle to scale up production and develop export infrastructure, according to research released on Tuesday.