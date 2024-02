A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



EU carbon allowances continued their retreat under the weight of selling pressure on Tuesday morning, reaching yet another 23-month low as traders focused on a key price level last seen during the first days of the conflict in Ukraine, while energy markets rallied with weather models predicting slightly lower temperatures.