Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:35 on February 13, 2024 / Last updated at 12:36 on February 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowances continued their retreat under the weight of selling pressure on Tuesday morning, reaching yet another 23-month low as traders focused on a key price level last seen during the first days of the conflict in Ukraine, while energy markets rallied with weather models predicting slightly lower temperatures.