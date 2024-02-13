NZ Market: Well-supplied compliance buyers and policy vacuum creates directionless NZU price

Published 05:27 on February 13, 2024 / Last updated at 05:27 on February 13, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

The NZU price has been trading sideways for the last six weeks, as emitters stocked up on units see no need to wade in, while the market awaits answers from the government on lingering policy issues, according to market participants.