Tripling renewables requires $2 trillion per year and pivot from fossil fuel subsidies -report
Published 23:01 on February 12, 2024 / Last updated at 16:21 on February 12, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Meeting the global goal to triple renewable energy by 2030 will cost $2 trillion per year on average, including $100 billion per year in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to research published on Tuesday.
