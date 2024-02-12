Euro Markets: EUAs fall within €2 of two-year low as disciplined sellers said to be managing price decline
Published 17:14 on February 12, 2024 / Last updated at 17:32 on February 12, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices extended their losses for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, dropping to yet another 23-month low and extending their breach below a key technical level, even as sellers appeared in no rush to hasten the market's decline.
EU carbon prices extended their losses for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, dropping to yet another 23-month low and extending their breach below a key technical level, even as sellers appeared in no rush to hasten the market's decline.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.