Investor, tech firm partner to launch Japan’s first nature-based carbon fund
Published 02:00 on February 13, 2024 / Last updated at 07:13 on February 12, 2024 / Carbon Pulse / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Tokyo-based sustainable investment platform has teamed up with a technology and advisory firm to launch what they say will be Japan’s first investment fund for nature-based carbon credits, with a target size of 10 billion yen ($67 million).
A Tokyo-based sustainable investment platform has teamed up with a technology and advisory firm to launch what they say will be Japan’s first investment fund for nature-based carbon credits, with a target size of 10 billion yen ($67 million).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.